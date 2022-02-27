Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

EVH stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

