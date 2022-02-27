Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:EPM opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

