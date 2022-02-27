Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
NYSE:EPM opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.