eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.83. 22,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,120,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,300 shares of company stock worth $13,808,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.