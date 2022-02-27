Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

