Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of FPI opened at $11.83 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

