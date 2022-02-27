Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.79. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 636,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $520.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

