FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.19.

FDX opened at $220.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

