Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after buying an additional 288,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.