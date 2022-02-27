Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 344,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,485. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

