Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $682,000.

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. 92,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

