Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 955,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 545,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

