Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,467. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

