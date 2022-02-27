Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $48.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,075.77. 3,117,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,320.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

