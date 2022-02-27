First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Shares Up 4.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

