First Command Bank Acquires 245 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Command Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after acquiring an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

