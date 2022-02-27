First Command Bank Acquires 317 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 3,326,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,395. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

