First Command Bank Buys 290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,432,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $156.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

