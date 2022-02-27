First Command Bank Sells 19,812 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,971,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,095. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

