First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.04 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

