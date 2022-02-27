First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,782,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $29,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

