First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

