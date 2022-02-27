First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Northland Securities downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.