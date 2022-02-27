First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

MIME stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

