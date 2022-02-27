First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,974 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

