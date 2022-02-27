First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

