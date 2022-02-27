First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 161 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

