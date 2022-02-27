First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ball by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ball by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Ball stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

