First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $17,494,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,113,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $11,264,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -418.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

