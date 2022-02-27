First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 473 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $2,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

