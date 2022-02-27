First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 590 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

