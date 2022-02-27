First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $309,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $150.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

