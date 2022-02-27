First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FBAK stock opened at $262.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.73. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $274.00.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

