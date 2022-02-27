First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading 4.5% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.73. 202,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 207,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.