First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.18 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

