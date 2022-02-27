Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. Five9 has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

