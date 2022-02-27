FLEX LNG Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLNG opened at $23.60 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 65,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.