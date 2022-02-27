Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

FND traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.