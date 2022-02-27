Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.22. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 652,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

