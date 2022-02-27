Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.