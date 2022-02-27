Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.
Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
