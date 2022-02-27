ForgeRock (FORG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FORG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

