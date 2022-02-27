Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stake Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.66. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

