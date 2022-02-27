Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.0580 on Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $963,003.78 and $70,284.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.26 or 0.07092174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,196.85 or 0.99807760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

