Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 112 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MSA Safety by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in MSA Safety by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

MSA Safety stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 293.64 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

