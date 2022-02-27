Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $273,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

