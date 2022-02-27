Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of FreightCar America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

RAIL opened at $3.90 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

