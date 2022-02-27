Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radware by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after buying an additional 87,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.