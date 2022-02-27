Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.28 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

SYRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

