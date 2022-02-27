Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,965 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 125,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $3,579,186.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,264,876 shares of company stock valued at $38,989,275. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -14.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

