Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRAM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a P/E ratio of -201.96 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

