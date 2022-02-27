Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

